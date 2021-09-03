Christopher Lloyd Is Trending Following Insane Rick And Morty Adaptation

Rick And Morty has done plenty of insane things in the past when it comes to promoting the insanely popular Adult Swim series, but the animated series' latest promotion has blown fans' minds by bringing in none other than Back To The Future's Christopher Lloyd to play a live-action version of Rick Sanchez and Jaeden Martell to play Morty Smith. With Rick And Morty being somewhat based on the adventures of Doc Brown and Marty, it's amazing to see that Adult Swim was actually able to get Lloyd to play the role of the Adult Swim's resident mad scientist.

Back To The Future was released as a feature-length film in 1985, mostly dealing with time travel rather than spanning alternate realities that the Smith family would normally traverse. Spawning two sequels, the film series has become a fan-favorite among fans of science fiction.

What did you think of Christopher Lloyd's shocking appearance in this Adult Swim promo? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Smith Clan.