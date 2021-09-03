Christopher Lloyd Is Trending Following Insane Rick And Morty Adaptation
Rick And Morty has done plenty of insane things in the past when it comes to promoting the insanely popular Adult Swim series, but the animated series' latest promotion has blown fans' minds by bringing in none other than Back To The Future's Christopher Lloyd to play a live-action version of Rick Sanchez and Jaeden Martell to play Morty Smith. With Rick And Morty being somewhat based on the adventures of Doc Brown and Marty, it's amazing to see that Adult Swim was actually able to get Lloyd to play the role of the Adult Swim's resident mad scientist.
Back To The Future was released as a feature-length film in 1985, mostly dealing with time travel rather than spanning alternate realities that the Smith family would normally traverse. Spawning two sequels, the film series has become a fan-favorite among fans of science fiction.
What did you think of Christopher Lloyd's shocking appearance in this Adult Swim promo?
Adult Swim Does The Impossible
That time we got Christopher Lloyd to play Rick Sanchez. https://t.co/jUoiwvpuua— SPIRAL CURSE DEMARCO (@Clarknova1) September 3, 2021
No Need To Worry!
Y'all, please don't make "Christopher Lloyd" trend on a random Friday again. I got really worried there for a second pic.twitter.com/MnXumx9LwV— Daniel Campman (@DanielCampman) September 3, 2021
Perfect Casting
holy shit. Christopher Lloyd as Rick. that is perfect. https://t.co/j3ELq4liUY— Scott Weinberg (@scottEmovienerd) September 3, 2021
Loving It
Christopher Lloyd would be a PERFECT Rick in a live action version.
I love this! pic.twitter.com/As8syweSrn— Erin Ashley Simon (@erinasimon) September 3, 2021
Pretty Neat
aight getting christopher lloyd as rick is actually pretty neat https://t.co/t038TmOyRw— Snick (@SNick_WT) September 3, 2021
Best Thing Ever
HAHA NO WAY! A live action Rick and Morty promo?! Getting Christopher Lloyd for this spot is the best thing ever. https://t.co/1T7MkPTcYK— Austin Burke (@theBurk3nator) September 3, 2021
Is More On The Way?
I know they didn’t just bring Christopher Lloyd to a sound stage, dress him up like Rick and make him say one line. This has to be a teaser for something. https://t.co/11O1R4pNZy— Tanooki Joe™️ (@TanookiKuribo) September 3, 2021
Fans Want More
I'm speechless and want more Christopher Lloyd as Rick https://t.co/CN0LKQKJdm— Lance Ulanoff (@LanceUlanoff) September 3, 2021