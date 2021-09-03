Rick and Morty Reveals Live-Action Christopher Lloyd Promo

✖

Rick and Morty revealed a brand new teaser for a live-action version of the duo featuring Christopher Lloyd. The beloved actor actually plays the mad scientist he inspired with his Doc Brown character from Back to the Future. adult swim actually called this the Rick and Morty from the C-132 universe. Jaeden Lieberher plays the portal-hopping adventurer’s grandson. Not a lot is known about the finale to this season of Rick and Morty, the network and creative team have kept so much of it under wraps. Could this be a tease of what’s coming next? Who even knows with adult swim. Anything is truly possible. It would be amazing to see a live-action Rick and Morty adventure, even if it was only for a week. Getting Lloyd as a version of Rick Sanchez is an added bonus that will have the entire fanbase talking in short order.

In talking to the Phoenix New Times, Lloyd has previously said that he would love to be on the adult swim smash-hit.

“I don't follow it closely, but I've seen a few episodes and I gotta tell you, I think it's a lot of fun. I know it's some kind of parody of Doc and Marty,” he laughed before saying that he’d be open to appear in some capacity, “I’d like to, of course. I think it’s really fun.”

“I think it's a very positive film,” Lloyd said of Back to The Future. “A lot of people, especially at events, have told me Back to the Future helped them survive whatever issues they dealt with in their adolescence or before that. Back to the Future helped lift their spirits and be more optimistic. I think that's a big thing and I'm so glad to be a part of something that helped people cope and get through their hardships.”

Here's how adult swim describes the show:

"Rick and Morty is the Emmy award-winning half-hour animated hit comedy series on Adult Swim that follows a sociopathic genius scientist who drags his inherently timid grandson on insanely dangerous adventures across the universe. Rick Sanchez is living with his daughter Beth’s family and constantly bringing her, his son-in-law Jerry, granddaughter Summer, and grandson Morty into intergalactic escapades."

