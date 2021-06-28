Rick and Morty Cliffhanger Finally Brings Back SPOILER

This week’s episode of Rick and Morty brought back a familiar face that got the fanbase all hyped up. That’s right fans, Space Beth is back with the family as of the end of this entry. But, we have no idea if this is for keeps or not. People will just have to wait and see with this development. Sarah Chalke voices Space Beth and regular Beth. She told Digital Spy that there were some surprises coming in Season 5 as they hadn’t read everything yet. It seems as though the show hit the ground running this season. A lot of this still remains unclear, but there is no question that the show’s mysteries might be coming into focus with the current crop of episodes.

Yeah Space Beth came back!!! #rickAndMorty — Killer Queen (@BezddDakota) June 28, 2021

Chalke explained, ”So, season 5, we haven't read yet...They're writing it already. But as it stands, we are going to most likely hold off on recording until things settle down a little bit, in terms of when… you know, maybe if there was an option that we could possibly record… you know, when we could record back at the studio."

The coronavirus situation was very serious according to a conversation she had with Inverse as well.

“I would take all the duvets and all of the pillows and put them on my son's lower bunk bed to pad the whole thing,” Chalke explained. “Then I’d take a stack of poker chips and Harry Potter books to make a stand for the HypeMiC they sent me…This is going to be real, it's going to last a while, and it's going to get pretty intense.”

