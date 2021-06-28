Rick and Morty Fans are Definitely Feeling Lost After Season 5's Newest Episode
Rick and Morty continues to be a bit hit with Season 5 as fans loved the second episode of the season! After much anticipation, the fifth season of Rick and Morty is now in full swing on Adult Swim and the premiere episode showed some major promise about what fans could hope to see with this newest slate of episodes. Not only was it a wacky adventure, but it also teased that we would see some new developments for each of the characters. Well, that's all changed with the newest episode as it all literally blows up.
The second episode of the season killed off tons of versions of Rick and Morty and the rest of the Smith Family as it's revealed that Rick had created a number of decoy families to keep them safe. But soon it's taken to the next level when it's also revealed that those decoys had created decoys of their own to varying degress of lesser quality.
With an "Asimov's Cascade" as Rick calls it, each of the decoys begins to kill one another until there's one family left standing. As there are so many swerves and fake outs, fans sort of got lost (in a good way) in the episode. Read on to see what fans were saying about Rick and Morty's newest episode and let us know your thoughts in the comments!
Are We All Just Decoys?
prevnext
This episode of Rick and morty is the actual trippiest shit
What if I’m a decoy#rickAndMorty— 🛸Agent JonesMan🛸 (@TheRandomGuy289) June 28, 2021
WTF Though
prevnext
Yooooo wtf is going on #rickAndMorty— S. Lord Tactics (@Slicktactics) June 28, 2021
NO ONE IS REAL
prevnext
#RickAndMorty NO ONE IS REAL!— Alex (@Uzumakijiraya1) June 28, 2021
Totally Confusing...
prevnext
A rather confusing episode of #RickandMorty tonight... 😕— MUZAN KIBUTSUJI ♠️🇳🇬☠️🏁 (@NOTJohnnyACE562) June 28, 2021
So Many Decoys!
prevnext
This #rickAndMorty episode is a total mind fuck with all the decoys— Nick (@nickoftime8787) June 28, 2021
Who Even Knows Anymore?
prevnext
I think at this point we've long since forgot who the real family is, between universe jumping and cloning. Hell even Evil Morty might be the original Morty #rickAndMorty— Jawbreaker 🔞 (@Playfur_Cinema) June 28, 2021
In a Nutshell...
prevnext
Season 5 Episode 2 of Rick and Morty in a nutshell. #RickAndMorty pic.twitter.com/HIaAm3cAWd— Insanely Sane (@INSaneNShades) June 28, 2021
What a Wild Episode!
prevnext
#RickAndMorty That was another awesome episode tonight 👍👍 I enjoyed it 😅😊 can’t wait for the next new episode! @RickandMorty pic.twitter.com/Pp1uDC7Mpm— Ricky Mundorff (@Rick0424) June 28, 2021
Better Than Last Week?
prevnext
Oh my god this episode was WAY BETTER then last weeks The clone fight is insane I can’t wait for next weeks
I still also can’t wait for the voltron episode #Rickandmorty pic.twitter.com/WrftVCuOr5— Brandon (@Loudfan123212) June 28, 2021
Well Played.
prev
Ah. The whole Citidel play around (except for the president part and ending). Well played. #rickyourself #RickandMorty— Michael O'Donnell (@Michaeloptv) June 28, 2021