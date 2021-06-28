Rick and Morty Fans are Definitely Feeling Lost After Season 5's Newest Episode

Rick and Morty continues to be a bit hit with Season 5 as fans loved the second episode of the season! After much anticipation, the fifth season of Rick and Morty is now in full swing on Adult Swim and the premiere episode showed some major promise about what fans could hope to see with this newest slate of episodes. Not only was it a wacky adventure, but it also teased that we would see some new developments for each of the characters. Well, that's all changed with the newest episode as it all literally blows up.

The second episode of the season killed off tons of versions of Rick and Morty and the rest of the Smith Family as it's revealed that Rick had created a number of decoy families to keep them safe. But soon it's taken to the next level when it's also revealed that those decoys had created decoys of their own to varying degress of lesser quality.

With an "Asimov's Cascade" as Rick calls it, each of the decoys begins to kill one another until there's one family left standing. As there are so many swerves and fake outs, fans sort of got lost (in a good way) in the episode. Read on to see what fans were saying about Rick and Morty's newest episode and let us know your thoughts in the comments!