Rick and Morty Season 5 Teases A Smith Family Hunting in Episode 2 Opening

Rick and Morty teases a Smith Family hunting with the opening for Episode 2 of the fifth season! The much anticipated fifth season of the fan favorite Adult Swim animated series has finally returned, and the first episode of the new season was already a huge hit with fans. One of the bigger surprises, however, was that the premiere did not seem to follow up on many of the huge developments from the fourth season's finale. Although Space Beth's arrival seemed to imply a new status quo was in place, it seems we'll be seeing the impact of that soon enough.

The first preview for the second episode of the fifth season, titled "Mortyplicity," teased that we would finally see the fallout of Space Beth's arrival as Rick revealed that he had created a series of decoy families in order to protect them from more unwanted visitors like Space Beth in the Season 4 finale, and now we can see that in action as Adult Swim has revealed the first few minutes of the new episode! Check it out in the video above!

The opening few minutes of the fifth season's second episode not only riffs on the fact that Rick has already fought a version of God in the fourth season as he and Morty prepare to hunt the Christian God, but it's soon revealed to be a fake out as this is one of the decoy families that Rick had created as a way to further hide him from all of Rick's enemies. This even ties into how they're practicing to hunt down a hilarious being he's created.

The fifth season premiere might have been more episodic than fans had might have expected to see, but there were several major developments for each of the characters. It was previously teased by those behind the series that we'd see more additions to the greater overall canon of the Rick and Morty universe with the fifth season, and this is a fun way to do it as it begins to show another side of Rick's paranoia and many enemies constantly after him.

But what do you think? What did you think of Rick and Morty's fifth season premiere? What are you hoping to see from the rest of the season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!