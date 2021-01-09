✖

Rick and Morty star Sarah Chalke teases more Space Beth in Season 5. The clone version of the character was talked about a lot coming out of the fourth salvo of episodes. Chalke talked to Inverse about the upcoming slate and promised more of the space vigilante. That shouldn’t surprise longtime fans as Dan Harmon and his team have teased her increased profile. Season 4’s finale should be read as a tacit encouragement of that as Beth and her clone will be sharing the same roof in the upcoming episodes. Pocket Mortys even added the character after the season finale and the speculation kicked into overdrive on Reddit. People want to know more about Space Beth and how she figures into the larger narrative.

“I would take all the duvets and all of the pillows and put them on my son's lower bunk bed to pad the whole thing,” Chalke said. “Then I’d take a stack of poker chips and Harry Potter books to make a stand for the HypeMiC they sent me.”

The actress realized that a permanent set-up was going to be necessary with the coronavirus situation as well. She continued, "This is going to be real, it's going to last a while, and it's going to get pretty intense.”

Chalke also talked to Digital Spy last year, "So, season 5, we haven't read yet...They're writing it already. But as it stands, we are going to most likely hold off on recording until things settle down a little bit, in terms of when… you know, maybe if there was an option that we could possibly record… you know, when we could record back at the studio."

"Right now, we've been doing pick-ups. For that back half of season 4, there'll be a couple of pickups,” she added in reference to the most recent season. “So they sent each of us a little microphone, and we built little cocoons. Mine was a lower bunk bed stuffed with every duvet and pillow we could find to line it and make a cocoon."

