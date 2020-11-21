Rick and Morty Releases Official "Do You Feel It?" Music Video

Rick and Morty has released an official music video for one of the most memorable tracks in the fan favorite Adult Swim series, "Do You Feel It?." One of the many reasons fans have come to love Rick and Morty over the course of its four seasons is the fact that it can balance so many moments of significant lows for its characters while juggling all of the wacky science fiction antics that usually pop up from episode to episode. One of the most memorable of these comes fairly early on as Rick attempts suicide.

During the second season episode, "Auto Erotic Assimilation," Rick ends up breaking up with Unity, the hive mind, and goes into a depressive spiral. At its peak, the Chaos Chaos song "Do You Feel It?" begins to play as fans watch Rick nearly end his own life before backing out in the last second. Now this famous moment has become an official music video that you can check out in the video above.

Released through HBO Max's official YouTube account, this music video is a way to better highlight how the four seasons of the series are now streaming on HBO Max. The video itself draws clips of several sadder moments from across the series, and caps off with the monumental Rick moment itself. The second season was the beginning of a major shift for the series as it was clear the team wanted to experiment more with the formula they had crafted with the debut season.

The fourth season is dramatically different in tone and composition from the first couple of seasons, and it's likely going to get even wilder as Rick and Morty continues. As for the fifth season of the series, it's currently in the works as of this writing. Adult Swim has only released one official preview for these new episodes earlier this year, but the staff and cast behind the series have confirmed that work is not only going for this new season, but the next two as well.

There is currently no release date set for the fifth season just yet, so maybe this music video will be a great way to pass the time?