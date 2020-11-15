Rick and Morty Creator Reveals Work Already Started on Season 7

✖

Rick and Morty shows no signs of slowing down. The series has become one of the biggest animated hits on cable television, and Adult Swim has bought into the series wholeheartedly. After all, Rick and Morty was given the green light for an insane number of episodes some time ago, and it sounds like work is already being done on season seven...!

Yes, you heard that right. Dan Harmon recently told fans that his team is working on season seven already. The admission was and during the Rick and Morty Global Celebration panel at Adult Swim's recent festival, and fans were stoked to hear it.

(Photo: Adult Swim)

"I think we're working on Season 7 right now, I can't even keep track. I wouldn't know if I were spoiling Season 5 or Season 6.," the co-creator shared.

Continuing, Harmon went on to tease a few of the things fans can expect from Rick and Morty's next seasons. It turns out the crew wants to focus on a certain version of Beth who some fans might have forgotten about already...

"There's pretty groovy things coming regarding Beth...Space Beth was not a one-off character. That's a thing that could have been the case."

As you can see, Harmon and the team have a lot in store for the show's upcoming seasons. Fans are happy to hear that as they enjoyed the revelations of season four this past year. The season kicked off in late 2019 before resuming in May 2020. The comeback brought season four to a solid end, and fans have been waiting for updates on season five ever since. And given what Harmon just shared with fans, it is safe to say Rick and Morty season five is ready to go whenever Adult Swim locks down a premiere date.

