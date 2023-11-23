Rick and Morty Exec Reveals What They Want Fans to Know for Series' Future

Rick And Morty's seventh season hasn't just been different thanks to new voice actors taking on the roles of the titular characters, but also thanks to Rick Prime finally being defeated. With a handful of episodes left before the season finale of the Adult Swim juggernaut, co-creator Dan Harmon and showrunner Scott Marder have been making the rounds to promote the series. In a recent interview, Marder took the opportunity to reveal what the creative minds responsible for the series want fans to know.

Before revealing the message to fans, Marder discussed how he was surprised in the reception to the seventh season with so many changes hitting Rick And Morty, "I expected a lot more negativity just because I feel like the people that speak out on the internet are largely more negative than positive. But it felt like a real tidal wave of positivity that caught me off guard. It felt like winning an award. I'm just glad that people feel like we can keep moving forward."

(Photo: Adult Swim)

Rick And Morty's Message To The Fans

Marder took the opportunity to assure that the creators behind the scenes were attempting to make the series a big deal both now and in the future, "We want people who were in the know to be able to digest that we're still moving forward and we want the people who had no idea what was going on to be like 'Oh s–t, 'Rick and Morty' is on' and just be able to jump in. I feel like we've accomplished that."

The future is anyone's guess when it comes to the Smith family's adventures now that Rick Prime has been killed. For some time, the Rick we've come to know has been searching for his diabolical double, as Rick Prime was responsible for not only the death of his wife Diane, but was eradicating Dianes all across the multiverse. While Evil Morty might have been a prime candidate to take the villain's place down the line, the Morty variant wants nothing to do with the stars of the Adult Swim series.

What are your predictions for the future of Rick And Morty? What has been your favorite episode of season seven so far? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Adult Swim.

Via The Wrap