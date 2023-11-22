Rick and Morty's New Stars Had the Strangest Audition Process

Rick And Morty's seventh season hasn't just thrown some major curveballs at fans, it implemented a major change to the cast that brings the Smith family to life. Following Adult Swim parting ways with the original voice actor that brought Rick Sanchez and Morty Smith to life, Justin Roiland, Ian Cardoni and Harry Belden have taken on the roles of the Adult Swim duo. Now, in a recent interview, the pair discusses the audition process that helped them score the parts.

This season has been quite the shocking one not just when it comes to some hilarious adventures, but when it comes to some major storybeats that have been a part of the animated series. In a recent episode, Rick Prime was finally defeated thanks to an assist from Evil Morty, leaving the future unclear for the Smith family.

How The New Rick And Morty Were Born

Cardoni got the ball rolling in chatting with the outlet The Hollywood Reporter, talking about the audition process that helped him become the next Rick Sanchez, "This audition process was certainly different from any other audition process I've been a part of in the past, even just for the sheer length of it. My first submission for this was in mid-February, and [I got the role] in early June. In between, there were many rounds of auditions. What's typical for auditions is you do the work and then wait for a response while you try to put it out of your mind and move on with your life. But this was many rounds of getting closer and closer and closer to the possibility of it, and it was harder to contain my excitement."

Belden extrapolated on Cardoni's audition description, noting that the pair was asked to recite some lines that fell outside of Rick And Morty's wheelhouse to see if they could remain in character, "Very similar to what Ian described. It was easily the longest and most intense audition process I've ever been a part of, but it was also the most fun. The people running the auditions kept throwing curveballs at us — things you'd never hear these characters doing — just to see if we could stay in character."

Via THR