How Rick and Morty Season 7 Makes Evil Morty the Biggest Villain

Rick and Morty first introduced Evil Morty as one of the main antagonists in the series before introducing a seemingly bigger villain with Rick Prime in Season 6, but Season 7 has already proven that Evil Morty is going to be the big villain that Rick will need to keep an eye on in the future. Rick and Morty Season 7 shook things up in a massive way by bringing back both Rick Prime and Evil Morty within a single episode, and with it demonstrated the differences between the two villains. Differences that highlighted that Rick wasn't his own worst enemy.

Evil Morty returned in Rick and Morty Season 7 following a successful escape from the Central Finite Curve, which was already a massive victory over Rick in a string of other major victories in the series since his debut appearance. Evil Morty has seemingly had the upper hand over Rick this entire time, and although Rick had been focused on his greater nemesis, Evil Morty's big return further demonstrated that he really has been the biggest threat in Rick's multiverse overall.

Why Evil Morty is Worse Than Rick Prime

Rick and Morty Season 7 sees Evil Morty return when Rick begins to mess with the Central Finite Curve in an attempt to locate Rick Prime, and notably it's only when Evil Morty gives Rick an idea to narrow down the search that Rick actually hones in on a location. Through "Unmorticken" fans see how Evil Morty stacks to not only C-137 Rick, but the other Ricks in the multiverse. Easily defeating them, the biggest test comes when he stacks up to Rick Prime and defeats him as well.

Evil Morty is able to take advantage of the fact that Ricks don't really see Mortys as a threat (something that has been the through line in each of Evil Morty's plans so far), and tricks Rick Prime into leaving a big enough opening to paralyze him. Then he takes Rick Prime's ultimate weapon, the "Omega Device," with the intent of enhancing it and making it even better than Rick did. Now as he lords it over Rick and teases future appearances, Evil Morty has the biggest threat both literally and metaphorically over Rick. He's a Morty that can and does win, and he has the weapon to make it happen.

