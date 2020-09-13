Rick and Morty Cosplay Puts Fem Alternate Universe Take on the Duo

✖

Rick and Morty have seen a number of variations on their characters over the course of the Adult Swim animated series' four seasons, and now one cosplay has put a fem alternate universe take on the titular duo. Each new season of the series has the titular duo taking on all kinds of strange new adventures and challenges, and along the way we are usually introduced at some point to a different Rick and Morty from an alternate universe. But there are a few alternate routes the series has yet to explore.

Rick and Morty often introduce wild variations to its titular duo for a good gag, or just might introduce them with different hairstyles and the like. But each one is still Rick and Morty at their core, so it's kind of surprising that the series has yet to try a gender swapped version of the duo or experimented with a more fem look for Rick and Morty. Thankfully, fan artists are around to pick up that slack.

Artists @meganrandom (who you can find more work from on Instagram here) put a new fem spin on Morty while artist @findnicolehere (who you can find more work from on Instagram here) took on a different kind of Rick, and the duo offer a pretty strong argument for why the series should eventually explore this kind of alternate universe take. Check it out below:

Rick and Morty is currently in the works on Season 5 of the series, but you can still find some new adventures from them thanks to a couple of fun anime shorts that debuted in the last year. Speaking of alternate universe takes, these prove the franchise could work in the world of anime with the right creative team behind it. At the very least, it provides another fun example of why the duo is so fun to experiment with!

What do you think of all the different Rick and Morty takes that we have seen since the series began? What's your favorite alternate universe design for the duo? What are you hoping to see in Season 5 and beyond? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!