Rick and Morty Debuts New Anime Short From Tower of God Director

Rick and Morty surprised fans with the last killer anime short they debuted during Toonami earlier this year, and now the franchise has gotten a brand new short during Adult Swim Con's special Toonami edition. It was revealed that this new short was directed by Tower of God director Takeshi Sano! This short is much longer than the previous one, and far more detailed thus fans were treated to a full length anime short film this time around! Titled "Rick and Morty vs. Genocider," the two of them (one of the many multiverse versions of them anyway) head to Japan to help from some strange incident.

This short film runs for a little over eight minutes in total and was one of the headlining debuts during Adult Swim Con. The special Toonami flavored segment of the convention will be running the entire night on the Adult Swim programming block, but thankfully Rick and Morty fans were treated to a cool new anime short! You can check it out in the video above!

Adult Swim Con has been a great weekend for fans of Rick and Morty overall as fans recently got their first look into Season 5 of the series. After waiting for several years for the fourth season of the series, the franchise returned with a vengeance with not only its standard slate of episodes but these two new anime shorts as well. Now that the series has been picked up for several more seasons, Rick and Morty is going to be around for a long while.

As for when we will be seeing the fifth season, unfortunately Rick and Morty Season 5 does not currently have a concrete release date as of this writing. While writing has already begun for Season 6 of the series remotely, there have been no updates as to whether or not the cast have been able to record their lines. In previous interviews, this was revealed to be a problem for a few of the stars but things behind the scenes most likely have cleared up since then.

