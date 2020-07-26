Evil Morty Returns in New Rick and Morty Short

One of the big surprises during the special Toonami edition of Adult Swim Con was a special anime short for Rick and Morty directed by Tower of God director, Takashi Sano. This short featured tons of Easter Eggs for anime fans, but it didn't forget the fans of the Adult Swim animated series either as it actually features the long awaited return of Evil Morty. Although this plot was referenced in a short bit during the fourth season as one of the potential finales thrown away in the Story Train, it wasn't an actual return for Evil Morty until now.

As fans can see in this new short, the Council of Ricks is interrogating a Morty over the wherabouts of his Rick while a mysterious entity known as Genocider attacks Tokyo. Among those in attendance is a Morty in glasses who sits in the central seat of power (much like his takeover during Season 3's "The Ricklantis Mixup"), but the real confirmation that this is Evil Morty comes later.

After Rick takes on Genocider's fleet all by himself with a few anime boosted power ups, the leading Rick of this group is caught in a gravity explosion. Once he explodes, a small robotic device stops beeping much like the robot Rick Evil Morty had initially used during his debut in Season 1's "Close Rick-Counters of the Rick Kind." Then Evil Morty is seen holding the remote and looking perturbed.

(Photo: Adult Swim)

The final confirmation comes with Rick confronting Evil Morty later in the short by saying, "So this is your timeline" before noting how much is sucks and disappearing. Now this is now confirmation that this is truly Evil Morty, or if this has a tie to the direct "Rick and Morty canon" (which the series itself doesn't pay much mind to anymore), but this multiverse adventure might have some more clues to Evil Morty's current activities that we have yet to see in the main series!

But what do you think? Is this truly Evil Morty seen in the short or is it another multiverse Morty with that kind of competency? Will this have any big ties to the main series or is just a fun shout out to the fandom? What did you think of "Rick and Morty vs. Genocider" overall? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

