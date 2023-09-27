A Rick and Morty Movie Is Being Eyed at Warner Bros. Discovery

When it comes to Rick and Morty, everything is possible. The hit animated series has become a pop culture phenomenon, and its future has no end in sight. With season seven on the way, Adult Swim fans have rightly begun wondering whether Rick and Morty may ever hit the big screen. And according to co-creator Dan Harmon, the show very well might.

The information comes from Harmon himself as the co-creator did a rare interview with The Hollywood Reporter that just went live. It was there the prolific writer and Rick and Morty co-creator spoke about the animated series. During the chat, Harmon admitted he had a number of “series conversations” with the Warner Bros. Discovery team about a Rick and Morty movie before the WGA and SAG-AFTRA went on strike.

Harmon did not say much about the feature in terms of plot, but he said the studio executives were interested in making a sort-of super episode for theaters. You can think of South Park’s movie as an example of what Rick and Morty: The Movie would have emulated. Of course, talks for the movie stalled when Hollywood ushered in a number of strikes, but the discussion could return once the picket lines have cleared.

Of course, Adult Swim is no stranger to giving its top original series the movie treatment. In the past year, both Aqua Teen Hunger Force and The Venture Bros. have been gifted their own movies. To date, other IPs such as Metalocalypse have been given their own films. Rick and Morty is most definitely popular enough to float its own feature film, but Harmon and the show’s team want to get its story right. So if Warner Bros. Discovery is still interested, hopefully, Rick Sanchez will get the chance to take over theaters in the near future.

In the meantime, Rick and Morty fans can always pay attention to the show itself. The series will bring season seven to life on October 15th. So if you need to catch up on Rick and Morty, the series can be streamed through Max right now!