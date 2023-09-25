Rick and Morty Season 7 Trailer Released

Rick and Morty Season 7 will be making its highly anticipated debut this October, and now fans have finally gotten the first full look at what to expect from the new episodes with the first full trailer! Rick and Morty has made quite a lot of changes behind the scenes since the end of the sixth season, and that has made the upcoming episodes more intriguing than ever before. But with the changes for the main duo behind the series, Adult Swim has been fairly coy about showing off actual footage from the new slate of episodes through its promotional materials so far.

Previous teases for Rick and Morty Season 7 saw Adult Swim not only reveal important information such as the release date, episode titles, and more, and the first actual promo poked fun at the lack of new footage as Beth and Summer teased what was coming in the new episodes instead. But now that Rick and Morty Season 7's premiere is more imminent than ever before, Adult Swim has released the first full trailer for Season 7 that you can check out below showing off what to expect from the coming episodes:

How to Watch Rick and Morty Season 7

Rick and Morty Season 7 is currently slated to make its premiere on Adult Swim on Sunday, October 15th at 11:00PM ET/PT. As of this writing, Rick and Morty has announced it has no plans to take any major breaks or hiatuses like seen in the previous seasons, so fans will get to enjoy the episodes through the rest of the year following the season premiere in Octover. The release schedule for Rick and Morty Season 7's episodes (along with their titles and synopses) breaks down as such:

Oct. 15 – "How Poopy Got His Poop Back" – "Broh, come out with us, you're being so boring dude"



Oct. 22 – "The Jerrick Trap" – "Gotta be mindful Broh, big brain stuff here."

Oct. 29 – "Air Force Wong" – "Virginia is for lovers Broh"

Nov. 5 – "That's Amorte" – "Broh, That's-A Some Good Spaghetti"

Nov. 12 – "Unmortricken" – "Rick And Morty Wilding Out, Broh. They getting up to stuff."

Nov. 19 – "Rickfending Your Mort" – "Gotta keep those receipts, Dawg."

Nov. 26 – "Wet Kuat Amortican Summer" – "High School, Broh. Morty and Summer hang out in this one."

Dec. 3 – "Rise of the Numbericons: The Movie" – "Action! Adventure! It's a whole movie, Broh!"

Dec. 10 – "Mort: Ragnarick" – "Heaven is for real, Broh. I saw it, Broh, I swear."

Dec. 17 – "Fear no Mort" – "Only thing to fear is fear itself, Broh."

What are you hoping to see in Rick and Morty Season 7? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!