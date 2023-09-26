Adult Swim Announces Packed New York Comic Con Schedule

It won't be long now before New York Comic Con goes live. The 2023 event has industry pros and fans alike eyeing animation. From Adult Swim hits to anime staples, NYCC promises to highlight some of the biggest animated titles on the air next month. And now, we have learned what Adult Swim is bringing to the table.

The update comes from NYCC itself as the convention just revealed its tentative schedule for Adult Swim. It turns out the convention will turn its eye to Aqua Teen Hunger Force by sharing a first look at its new season. Plus, Smiling Friends season two will share a first look with audiences at the event.

Of course, Rick and Morty will be high on Adult Swinm's priority list. The network is hosting a panel on October 12th that will preview new footage from season seven. And as far as anime goes, Toonami promises to share a new look at its next big anime, Uzumaki. The program has been hard at work on the Junji Ito adaptation, and Adult Swim promised new updates were coming for Uzumaki during this year's Anime Expo.

Obviously, NYCC has tons of goods in store for Adult Swim, and there is even more there for fans to love. When it comes to anime, Netflix is bringing Scott Pilgrim Takes Off to the event, and lucky fans will be able to watch its first episode early. My Hero Academia and Dragon Ball are also touting major panel reveals while shows like Futurama have their own schedule. After all, the Hulu revival just wrapped its latest season, and Futurama wants to gift fans at NYCC a special peek at what's next for Fry.

If you have not scored badges for NYCC, you can check out the event here through ReedPop's official site. The event will take place October 12-15th at the Javits Center. So for those wanting to attend the in-person convention, you better get your schedule and travel plans settled ASAP!