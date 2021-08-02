Rick and Morty Debuts New Anime, "Summer Meets God (Rick Meets Evil)"

Rick and Morty has debuted a new anime from the same director behind Tower of God, Takeshi Sano! Rick and Morty has made some small references to anime from over the course of its four seasons thus far, but the fifth season has offered up its biggest anime parody yet with a full episode showing love for Voltron, Naruto, and other anime. But while it's taken some time for the main series to show anime some love, the Adult Swim animated franchise has actually expanded with two full anime of its own in the last two years.

Last year saw the debut of its very first anime, "Samurai & Shogun," and the second short, "Rick and Morty vs. Genocider" that took the franchise in a new direction. Now the director behind the second short, Tower of God's Takeshi Sano, has returned for a brand new anime short titled "Summer Meets God (Rick Meets Evil)" to coincide with the release of its special anime influenced episode in Season 5. Check it out in the video above from Adult Swim!

(Photo: Adult Swim)

"Summer Meets God (Rick Meets Evil)" is described by Adult Swim as such, "Summer's new boyfriend isn't human, Jerry's in big trouble as usual, and Rick is well...just being Rick." Like many of the episodes seen in the fifth season and previously, this description really only scratches the surface of what this full anime take on the franchise has to offer. Hopefully there will be more in the future!

As for the rest of Rick and Morty's fifth season, "Rickternal Friendshine of the Spotless Mort" is currently slated to debut on August 8th on Adult Swim, Sunday, August 8th at 11:00PM EST. If you wanted to catch up with the newest season of Rick and Morty so far, the first episode is now streaming for free on YouTube and the rest of the season can be found on Adult Swim's website with a cable subscription. You can find the previous four seasons now streaming with HBO Max.

What do you think of Rick and Morty's newest anime short? How did you feel about Season 5's anime inspired episode? What are you hoping to see from the rest of the season?