Rick and Morty Adds Season 5 Premiere to Youtube: Watch

Rick and Morty kept fans waiting for season five as long as possible, but their patience was finally rewarded this week. The show's fifth season went live last night to the delight of millions, and Cartoon Network wasn't shy about the debut. And now, you can catch up on the recap should you have missed it.

Yes, that is right! Rick and Morty is streaming right now in all of its crude glory. The first episode of season five is up on Youtube, and it doesn't have to abide by cable censors. This means there is some wild stuff in the episode, so you might want to check out this stream even if you caught the show live last night.

For those wanting to keep up with Rick and Morty moving forward, you can buckle in. The show is bringing out its fifth season right now, and it will consist of ten total episodes. The first episode "Mort Dinner Rick Andre" gave fans all the pop culture nods as everyone from Namor was mentioned, and future episodes will invoke franchises such as Voltron.

If you want to watch Rick and Morty, the show airs on Adult Swim every Sunday at 11:00 pm EST. You can watch along online if you have Live TV subscriptions through services like Youtube, Sling, Hulu, and more. And of course, platforms like HBO Max and Adult Swim have the first four seasons of Rick and Morty available in full.

What do you think of this Rick and Morty premiere? Are you hyped for this Adult Swim comeback? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.