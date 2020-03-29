Rick and Morty Debuts Killer Anime Short During Toonami

Toonami is definitely one of the main reasons anime is such a huge hit as it is these days as the curated Adult Swim programming block brings many of the biggest anime hits to television. But that’s not the only reason fans keep coming back as often times there are special bits of personalization for the block surrounding each of the shows. This results in some fun promotional materials that can play rather than just simple commercials, and fans were definitely shocked with the latest broadcast of the block.

Rick and Morty fans got something extra special when Adult Swim debuted a killer CG animated anime short featuring a samurai take on the Rick and Morty duo as they bloodily fight off a group of attacking Ricks. Complete with Japanese language and English subtitles, it’s certainly a fun way to hold off fans until the new episodes return! Check it out in the video above!

Dubbed “Samurai & Shogun” this short takes inspiration from a few famous anime projects such as Lone Wolf & Cub and makes a completely cool new world with it. Following the adventure of a parallel world Rick and his takes a Shogun Morty from a group of killer Ninja Ricks, a violent fight ensues until it gets just as trippy as one would expect from this franchise.

Before Toonami began on Saturday, March 28th, Toonami co-creator Jason DeMarco teased that there would be something special during this broadcast tweeting, “#Toonami fans, I feel really good about tonight’s little goodie. Something special just for you. I hope you enjoy it! Keep your eyes peeled!” Confirming in a follow up that this short is a reference to Kazuo Koike’s famous work Lone Wolf & Cub from producer Maki Terashima (who has been involved with Production I.G. projects such as the new seasons of FLCL and the upcoming Uzumaki anime) and director Kaichi Sato, DeMarco noted how it took over a year to put it all together!

While we are currently waiting for news of the final five episodes of Rick and Morty‘s fourth season, this is one way to keep that fandom alive while paying homage to some of anime and manga’s finest works! It just goes to show how integral Toonami is to the anime world, and missing out on a broadcast means missing out on the premiere of fun projects like this!

What did you think of this killer new look for Rick and Morty? Did you catch the references to Lone Wolf & Cub?