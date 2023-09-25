Rick and Morty Season 7 Isn't Announcing Its New Voice Actors... Yet

Today, the Rick and Morty fandom has been left with one question in mind. It was not long ago the hit animated series revealed its first trailer for season seven, and the clip promises big things for the Adult Swim smash. The first look also gave fans a first listen at its new voice actors as leads Rick and Morty are being handled by new talent. But as for the actors overseeing the iconic duo, well – Rick and Morty will not announce their names for a bit longer.

While we can hear the new voices for Rick and his grandson Morty in today's trailer, the public was not told the actors performing them. Now, an insider at Adult Swim is speaking up about the decision, and they told The Hollywood Reporter the choice was made intentionally.

"We want the show to speak for itself," the insider explained. "We believe in the strength of the season and our new voices and we want to preserve the viewing experience for fans."

As you can imagine, the decision to withhold the names for Rick and his grandson is odd but hardly surprising. All eyes are on the Adult Swim comedy now that the characters' original actor is gone. So far, we know two different actors have been brought in to handle Rick and Morty respectively. The stars are also mimicking the leads' voices from seasons one through six. But for now, we have no idea which actors Adult Swim hired to portray Rick and Morty.

This challenging casting was done ahead of season seven after Adult Swim confirmed it was parting ways with Justin Roiland, the creator of Rick and Morty. The writer, who also voiced both Rick and his grandson on screen, was removed from his TV series earlier this year. The move came after reports of his legal troubles surfaced as a domestic abuse charge from 2020 made headlines. The news sparked a wave of industry professionals to share times they were harassed by Roiland, and though the criminal case against him was dropped, the creative's reputation nosedived with fans.

Rick and Morty season seven marks a first for the animated comedy as it will hit screens without Roiland's influence. Only time will tell how the big comeback fairs with fans. And once episode one goes live, we should finally learn which actors were lucky enough to handle the voices of Rick and Morty.

What do you think about Adult Swim's first look at Rick and Morty season seven? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!