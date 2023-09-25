Rick and Morty Season 7 Reveals New Voices for Rick, Morty

Rick and Morty Season 7 is now slated for a release later this year, and Adult Swim has revealed the first tease of the new voices for its titular duo following Justin Roiland's exit. Adult Swim had officially parted ways with Rick and Morty series co-creator Justin Roiland while in the midst of production on Season 7, but had also announced that they were committed to releasing the new season due to all of the work of everyone else involved. It was then announced that there was an intention to recast Roiland's various roles heading into the new season, and now the new voices have been revealed.

Rick and Morty has yet to reveal the actor or actors behind the new voices as of this writing, nor has it been revealed how these replacements will actually be handled since production of Rick and Morty Season 7 was far along ahead of Roiland's exit, but the new voices can be heard with the first trailer for Rick and Morty Season 7. As noted by those behind the scenes, they seem to be soundalikes. Check it out below to see if you can hear the adjustments:

Where to Watch Rick and Morty Season 7

Following Rick and Morty series co-creator Justin Roiland's firing, Adult Swim revealed their further commitment to continue with development on Rick and Morty Season 7, "Adult Swim has ended its association with Justin Roiland. Rick and Morty will continue. The talented and dedicated crew are hard at work on Season 7." Rick and Morty Season 7 premieres on Adult Swim on Sunday, October 15th at 11:00PM ET/PT. Adult Swim teases the upcoming season as such:

"Rick and Morty are back and sounding more like themselves than ever! It's season seven, and the possibilities are endless: what's up with Jerry? EVIL Summer?! And will they ever go back to the high school?! Maybe not! But let's find out! There's probably less piss than last season. 'Rick and Morty,' 100 years! Or at least until season 10!"

There is currently also a new Rick and Morty: The Anime series now in the works as well, and is also slated for a premiere this Fall according to recent TV listings but has yet to be confirmed for a release. How do you feel about these recasts for Rick and Morty Season 7 and beyond? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!