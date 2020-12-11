Rick and Morty Shares Behind-The-Scenes Look at Glorzo Episode

Rick and Morty has shared a fun behind-the-scenes look at the Glorzo episode, "Promortyus." Following the debut of the first five episodes toward the end of 2019, Rick and Morty returned for the final five episodes of the fourth season earlier this year. One of these final episodes saw Rick and Morty stumbling across an egg with a face hugging alien inside of it much like the Alien franchise. But unlike the Alien franchise, these aliens were a much more advanced species than expected with their own value system. But when the titular duo took back control, they suitably ruined things.

Rick and Morty's "Promortyus" features one of the most destructive scenes in the fourth season overall, and Adult Swim actually gave fans a look at how this scene came together. With a fun video showing how the storyboards for this particularly destructive scene came together, fans can now see how the original ideas compared to the final product. You can check it out in the video above!

This episode might not be the most well liked out of the fourth season overall, but it's certainly one of the most memorable as the hilarious Glorzo have since inspired cosplay and more. It's the sort of randomness fans will be looking forward to when the fifth season of the series finally makes its debut. This fifth season has yet to confirm a release date, however.

While fans are currently waiting on the fifth season of the series, the writing team behind the series is currently working on the sixth and even seventh seasons of the series. As for what we can expect to see in the fifth season, producer and writer Scott Marder teased that there would be some "epic" canonical additions for the fifth season of the series. With the fourth season mostly straying away from its canon until the final episode, this should be good news to fans who enjoy that aspect of the franchise.

Rick and Morty's fifth season is currently in the works, and it's already been confirmed to continue to several other episodes beyond it.