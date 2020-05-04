Rick and Morty Take on Face-Hugging Aliens in New Episode

After much waiting, Rick and Morty has finally returned with the final five episodes of Season 4. Last Sunday saw the debut of its sixth episode in which the series tore the roof off of itself in quite the spectacular fashion, but even a complete meta tear down won't stop the series from going back to its usual Rick and Morty shenanigans. It seems everything has reset itself once more as the preview for Episode 7 of the fourth season teases that the duo will be dealing with face-hugging aliens among other oddities.

Season 4 Episode 7 is titled "Promortyus," but the description for the episode revealed previously doesn't clue too much into what we can expect from the next episode with a simple, "Get off my face broh." Outside of the thinly veiled references to the Alien franchise, the preview teases that these parasites will have a hilarious twist.

After the sixth episode of the series returned to essentially throw away all its semblance of canon, ridiculing fan obsession with its Evil Morty and Galactic Federation storylines among other things, the series is heading back into the episodic adventures that have been the norm for the fourth season thus far.

Rick and Morty has made clear that it no longer has a vested interest in telling a long running story (at least for this season), so each episode will most likely have even more of an air of playfulness around it going forward. It doesn't necessarily mean the more emotional plots of previous series won't be touched on, but there's a clear steering into wacky situations this season. The preview pushes this forward by teasing a hilarious Prometheus reference as Rick just looked at an egg (which tends to be a criticism of the choices scientists made in that film), but this will likely be a fake out to whatever the main crux of the episode will be.

The main message seems to be telling fans to enjoy each episode without thinking too much about continuity, and the next episode seems to already be on track for the same kind of message. What did you think of Rick and Morty's midseason premiere for Season 4? Are you excited to see what's to come in the next episode? How do you feel about the latest season so far? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

