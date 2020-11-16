Rick and Morty Cosplay Gives Glory to Glorzo

✖

Rick and Morty introduced fans to Glorzo during the fourth season of the fan favorite Adult Swim series, and now one cosplay has properly given glory to Glorzo! When the fourth season of the series returned for its final five episodes earlier this year, the second episode of this wave saw the titular duo heading to a strange new planet where they were subsequently taken over by face hugging aliens. Like the rest of the series, this episode went in a completely different direction than expected as there was more to Glorzo than first let on.

The fourth season episode, "Promortyus," went on a much different track from there as it explored what Rick and Morty were like when they were taken over by these aliens, complete with song. Now one of these aliens has come to life through some awesome crafting work from artist @pigeon_pie_art (who you can find more work from on Instagram here), and it's a good view of all of Glorzo's glory. Check it out below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pigeon Pie (@pigeon_pie_art)

The Glorzo episode was only one of the major standouts of the fourth season of the series overall, which you can now find streaming on HBO Max. As for the next season of the series, Rick and Morty's fifth season is currently being worked on but it's unclear as of this writing when the season will be officially releasing. Although the writers behind the series have already started work on the next two seasons, it's going to be a much slower process for the final production.

As for what kind of stories we can hope to see in Rick and Morty's fifth season, producer and writer for the series Scott Marder teased that we will be seeing more canonical content in the next season. This will likely be a huge boon to fans following the fourth season's return to episodic adventures for the most part (even poking fun at its canon during one of the episodes), but what do you think?

What did you think of the Glorzo episode in Rick and Morty's fourth season? Where does it rank among your favorites in the fourth season? Where does it rank among your favorites in the entire series overall? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!