Rick and Morty Fans are Still Trying to Understand Season 5's Wildest Episode Yet
Rick and Morty fans are still trying to wrap their heads around the fifth season, and maybe the series' wildest episode yet. The newest episode of the season, "Rickdependence Spray" starts off simply enough with Morty realizing he could do some things with a special machine meant to collect reproductive material from horses, and soon it turns into an episode where the entire country is fighting a war against an army of "Space Sperm" and ends with a giant "incest fetus" being launched into space for the post-credits tag scene. Yeah, that really happened.
Episode 4 is probably the wildest episode of the season as a whole, and might be the wildest episode of the series overall considering just how much actually happens within its less than 30 minute runtime. The episode goes so many places that fans are still coming to grips with what exactly they just witnessed happened in the episode as they look ahead to what could even potentially be coming next in the rest of the season.
Morty's a World Ender
Morty, you NASTY LITTLE LYING WORLD-ENDING PERVERT!#RickAndMorty pic.twitter.com/sLzSblsdR9— CN Confessions is thinking about ✨ suicide ✨ (@cnc__3) July 12, 2021
Morty Was the Worst!
Morty is literally THE WORST every freaking episode #RickAndMorty— #BrodyFuentes (@BreezeM3) July 12, 2021
Wait a Minute...
#RickAndMorty— Nick (A Coco Bandicoot fan) (@ShoryukenF) July 12, 2021
Gross, Morty's Sperm is heading for Summer's Egg.
...Excuse Me?
#rickAndMorty I gotta say this right here that's what being a man is all about sperm city pic.twitter.com/pwWY3eJk6i— Jesterslayer (@brutalpuncher1) July 12, 2021
What...Just Happened???
What… what the fuck just happened? Underground horse people? Giant sperm? Space incest baby? Holy shit. #RickAndMorty— RedWizard86 (@MarkMausz) July 12, 2021
HUH
#RickAndMorty season 5 is such a fucking insane season.
Horse people? Giant sperm? Giant incest baby?
I want the drugs @JustinRoiland and his team are on.— Alec Greer 💙 (@FelineLover1234) July 12, 2021
A WHAT
#rickAndMorty it's of sperm war pic.twitter.com/XQTochzlgF— Jesterslayer (@brutalpuncher1) July 12, 2021
Raising the Bar???
I swear #RickAndMorty just gets wilder and wilder each episode…
Morty’s sperm + Summer’s egg = incest baby 😭😭😭😭— Kasper or Chucky (@tha_jerk2012) July 12, 2021
Well, Season 4's Dragon Episode Has Been Topped
The Morty sperm episode is up there with the dragon episode. I’ve only seen that episode once and this one I don’t think I will watch again. S4E4 and S5E4 sucked ass. Both easily the worst episodes of all time. #RickAndMorty— Emilio Vega III (@culemilio21) July 12, 2021
That Was All One Episode???
So, we’ve had, Morty not keeping it in his pants, Sperm monsters, Man eating horsemen, incest, depressing gender politics and bestiality all on one episode of #RickAndMorty— Arthur the Fighting Banana #SaveYokaiWatch ⚡️🍌 (@arwatson714) July 12, 2021