Rick and Morty Fans are Still Trying to Understand Season 5's Wildest Episode Yet

Rick and Morty fans are still trying to wrap their heads around the fifth season, and maybe the series' wildest episode yet. The newest episode of the season, "Rickdependence Spray" starts off simply enough with Morty realizing he could do some things with a special machine meant to collect reproductive material from horses, and soon it turns into an episode where the entire country is fighting a war against an army of "Space Sperm" and ends with a giant "incest fetus" being launched into space for the post-credits tag scene. Yeah, that really happened.

Episode 4 is probably the wildest episode of the season as a whole, and might be the wildest episode of the series overall considering just how much actually happens within its less than 30 minute runtime. The episode goes so many places that fans are still coming to grips with what exactly they just witnessed happened in the episode as they look ahead to what could even potentially be coming next in the rest of the season.

