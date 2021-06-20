Rick and Morty's Season Five Premiere Is Nigh and Fans Can't Handle It

The wait is almost over for Rick and Morty fans, and it cannot come soon enough! Today marks the show's return as Rick returns to Adult Swim with season five. As you can gather, the hit series is hyping its comeback with all the stops, and the Internet is already losing its cool over the upcoming premiere.

For those out of the loop, well - things are about to get wild. Rick and Morty will debut its season five premiere tonight on Cartoon Network at 11:00 pm EST. The episode will revisit Rick and Morty as they embark on new missions, but it seems the entire family will tag along for a solid few adventures this time.

(Photo: Adult Swim)

As you can see in the slides below, the hype surrounding season five is reaching a fever pitch. We are less than eight hours from Rick and Morty putting out a new episode, so there is no chill to be found anywhere. Fans are sharing their biggest wishes for season five already, and of course, Evil Morty is high on that ranking. Netizens cannot get enough of the kid, so here's to hoping Morty's alter ego gets to make a reappearance.

If you need help watching Rick and Morty tonight, you can catch the season five premiere on Adult Swim, the late-night block of Cartoon Network. The episode will screen on TV as always, but cord-cutters can watch live if they have subscriptions to Live TV services with Hulu, Sling, Youtube, or AT&T. HBO Max will likely stream the premiere later this week, so keep an eye out for Rick and Morty as season five gets underway.

What do you think about this big comeback? Will you be tuning into Rick and Morty tonight? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.