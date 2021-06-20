Rick and Morty Debuts Special Twitter Emojis for Season 5 Premiere

✖

Rick and Morty has debuted special emojis on Twitter for the debut of Season 5! The much anticipated fifth season return of the fan favorite Adult Swim animated series is going to be a big deal for fans around the world, and Adult Swim is going all out to celebrate its return. Not only has it started a countdown to the big premiere, but Adult Swim is also planning to have a special Global Rick and Morty Day to celebrate on the day of. Helping celebrate in these matters are a special line of new hashtags on Twitter.

As spotted by @HashflagArchive on Twitter, Adult Swim is debuting a series of special Twitter Emojis for Rick and Morty's Season 5 premiere. These include references to the Global Rick and Morty Day celebration, Adult Swim, and more so that pretty much everything you hashtag alongside viewing Season 5's first episode will be covered with a special new addition. The new emojis will be included with the following:

(Photo: Adult Swim)

#globalrickandmortyday (which includes a small Rick ship)

#rickyourself (featuring Rick)

#gorickyourself (which also features Rick)

#adultswim (featuring Rick and Morty)

#rickandmorty (Rick's portal gun)

As for Season 5 of Rick and Morty itself, it will finally be making its premiere on Adult Swim Sunday, June 20th at 11:00PM EST. The first episode, "Mort Dinner Rick Andre" will introduce Rick's nemesis to the series and sees Morty trying to date Jessica for the first real time in the series following four seasons of them slowly getting closer to one another. You can actually check out the first few minutes of the premiere episode here.

Thankfully, there seemingly won't be a break in the episodes this time around. Adult Swim is currently slated to debut all ten episodes for Rick and Morty's fifth season through the rest of the Summer months. We've already gotten to see what the episode titles for the season will bring, and like the seasons before, they are full of all sorts of references to popular culture and media. But also thankfully, it won't be too much longer before we get to see what's in store for the season ourselves!

What do you think? Are you ready for Rick and Morty's new season? What are you hoping to see before Season 5's over? Let us know your thoughts in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!