How and When to Watch Rick and Morty Season 5 Premiere

Rick and Morty is one of the biggest shows on TV these days, and it is about to make a very long-awaited comeback. After a solid wait, the Adult Swim hit will debut season five tonight for fans everywhere. And if you need help watching the new episode stateside, we have you covered!

So, let's start with the basic information we know. Rick and Morty will debut in the United States on June 20th at 11 pm EST on Cartoon Network. The first episode of season five will jump-start Adult Swim, so you will be able to watch the episode via cable if you have a subscription.

(Photo: Cartoon Network)

Of course, we know there are tons of cord-cutters out there. If that describes you, then do not fret! You can still watch Rick and Morty live using TV streaming services like Hulu + Live TV, Youtube TV, Sling TV, and even AT&T TV Now. It is also worth checking HBO Max after the episode airs in the United States as the streaming service may update season five episodes live given Rick and Morty's popularity. You can watch seasons one through four there right now.

As for this premiere, the first episode of season five will be titled "Mort Dinner Rick Andre" if you need to know. This new season is also expected to run ten episodes, so fans have a lot of expectations. Morty is said to be at odds with his grandfather in this season, so the young boy might break ties with Rick for good. There will also be tons of irreverent humor as usual, and fans know more pop culture references are coming down the pipe. Blade, Voltron, and other IPs will help supplement this season's arc as Rick and Morty heads towards its sixth season.

