Rick and Morty Fans Loved Season 5's Mind-Blowing Finale

By Nick Valdez

Rick and Morty fans loved all of the reveals and game changing status quo implications with Season 5's mind-blowing finale. The fifth season of the series finally returned from its hiatus to premiere the final two episodes of the fan favorite Adult Swim series in a special one-hour event, and these two episodes brought with them some of the most significant reveals in the series as a whole. It began with a fairly emotional endeavor that saw the titular duo re-examining their co-dependent relationship, and ended with a huge change for the series going forward.

With the return of Evil Morty to the series, the reveal of Rick's past in full, and a promising new future for the duo going forward into Season 6 and beyond, fans have been nothing but pleased with what the franchise gave with this newest finale. It delivered on what they had been hoping to see ever since the series started dropping bigger hints about a serialized canon.

With the long wait for Season 6 of the series now kicking in, fans are still reeling over everything that happened in that game changing finale. Read on to see what fans are saying about Rick and Morty's one-hour Season 5 finale, and let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

What a Show!

prevnext

What a Wild Season Overall!

prevnext

Now There are Even More Questions!

prevnext

"That's What We've Been Waiting For!"

prevnext

What a Finale!

prevnext

Wait a Minute...

prevnext

Soooo Much Happened!

prevnext

Crank it Up

prevnext

What's Next for Evil Morty???

prevnext

Now The Wait Begins Anew...

prev
Start the Conversation

of