Rick and Morty Fans Loved Season 5's Mind-Blowing Finale

Rick and Morty fans loved all of the reveals and game changing status quo implications with Season 5's mind-blowing finale. The fifth season of the series finally returned from its hiatus to premiere the final two episodes of the fan favorite Adult Swim series in a special one-hour event, and these two episodes brought with them some of the most significant reveals in the series as a whole. It began with a fairly emotional endeavor that saw the titular duo re-examining their co-dependent relationship, and ended with a huge change for the series going forward.

With the return of Evil Morty to the series, the reveal of Rick's past in full, and a promising new future for the duo going forward into Season 6 and beyond, fans have been nothing but pleased with what the franchise gave with this newest finale. It delivered on what they had been hoping to see ever since the series started dropping bigger hints about a serialized canon.

#RickandMorty's Season 5 finale will go down as one of the best episodes of the series for finally delivering on some major things fans have been wanting to see for quite a while. It's all fan service, yes, but for a cynical series like this that's a huge, huge deal pic.twitter.com/3aPdvYDvs1 — Nick Valdez (@Valdezology) September 6, 2021

