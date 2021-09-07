Rick and Morty Fans Loved Season 5's Mind-Blowing Finale
Rick and Morty fans loved all of the reveals and game changing status quo implications with Season 5's mind-blowing finale. The fifth season of the series finally returned from its hiatus to premiere the final two episodes of the fan favorite Adult Swim series in a special one-hour event, and these two episodes brought with them some of the most significant reveals in the series as a whole. It began with a fairly emotional endeavor that saw the titular duo re-examining their co-dependent relationship, and ended with a huge change for the series going forward.
With the return of Evil Morty to the series, the reveal of Rick's past in full, and a promising new future for the duo going forward into Season 6 and beyond, fans have been nothing but pleased with what the franchise gave with this newest finale. It delivered on what they had been hoping to see ever since the series started dropping bigger hints about a serialized canon.
#RickandMorty's Season 5 finale will go down as one of the best episodes of the series for finally delivering on some major things fans have been wanting to see for quite a while. It's all fan service, yes, but for a cynical series like this that's a huge, huge deal pic.twitter.com/3aPdvYDvs1— Nick Valdez (@Valdezology) September 6, 2021
With the long wait for Season 6 of the series now kicking in, fans are still reeling over everything that happened in that game changing finale. Read on to see what fans are saying about Rick and Morty's one-hour Season 5 finale, and let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!
What a Show!
I...I'm shaking— Nicole B.🏳️🌈🔞 (@nicolebsicrete) September 6, 2021
THIS SHOW MAN💙💌💛#rickandmorty #rickandmortfanart #rickandmortyseason5 pic.twitter.com/DIaStSJ5XB
What a Wild Season Overall!
We literally had the worst and absolute Best episode of the show in season 5. If that doesn't make it the best season I don't know what does. #rickAndMorty pic.twitter.com/VToqLusv2w— Mokh (@Reviewarr) September 6, 2021
Now There are Even More Questions!
#rickAndMorty this explains what we all thought after watching the finale. pic.twitter.com/hzhJYr1eQY— Austin Serna (@MexInquisition) September 6, 2021
"That's What We've Been Waiting For!"
Everybody after the Rick and Morty season finale #RickandMorty— nowa bossa nova (@noahrioz) September 6, 2021
pic.twitter.com/0OAPyFjiBc
What a Finale!
#rickAndMorty what a finale. pic.twitter.com/kjC9MJg6QU— eg (@CartonOfEgg) September 6, 2021
Wait a Minute...
laughing at the seeing evil— kathleen (@kathleen_hanley) September 6, 2021
first few minutes morty and
of the finale about learning
rick and two crows rick’s
backstory #RickAndMorty pic.twitter.com/wpNax6qlKG
Soooo Much Happened!
The final half of Rick and morty season finale it finally ended #rickAndMorty #adultswim @adultswim pic.twitter.com/itbsa3UbB0— crusader justice (@crusaderisbac) September 6, 2021
Crank it Up
when the evil morty theme started #RickAndMorty pic.twitter.com/F4TqRQlx2G— kathleen (@kathleen_hanley) September 6, 2021
What's Next for Evil Morty???
I WANT AN EVIL MORTY SPIN OFF RIGHT FUCKEN NOW #rickAndMorty pic.twitter.com/5sZEM9jzxo— Jimmy L 🧢 (@_JimmyLujan_) September 6, 2021
Now The Wait Begins Anew...
realizing we have no idea when we’ll get season 6 #RickAndMorty pic.twitter.com/AjttBTZqbY— kathleen (@kathleen_hanley) September 6, 2021