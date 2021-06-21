Zack Snyder Would Direct a Rick and Morty Movie

✖

Zack Snyder revealed he would direct a Rick and Morty movie! The fan favorite Adult Swim animated series has finally returned for a fifth season, and while the first episode has already caught the attention of fans everywhere, one of the more curious nuggets revealed before the fifth season's premiere was that those behind the series have been floating around the idea of a potential feature film for the series. While there are still many questions as to what a Rick and Morty film could look like, it seems one prominent director is already interested in the idea.

Speaking on the idea of potentially directing a fully comedic film someday during a recent appearance on the Film Junkee Vodka Stream, Snyder revealed that while he couldn't quite picture directing a full comedy, the idea of a Rick and Morty movie sounded like the closest he would get to such a territory, "I don't have like a straight comedy that I can think, you know, that's like wall to wall straight comedy. If I did the Rick and Morty Movie that's probably about the closest I'd get."

The prominent director has taken on all sorts of different kinds of worlds throughout his career thus far, so Rick and Morty wouldn't be the wildest idea for him to tackle. Snyder previously opened up about the idea of taking on a movie far outside of his usual catalog such as maybe an anime feature film during an interview with Tyrone Magnus, "I would consider that. I mean, if it came right." Snyder began, "But definitely, I would do an anime remake or live-action. That would be fun because I love animation, and I watch a ton of anime with my kid who’s too young to watch it but we watch anyway (laughs)."

As for the existence of a Rick and Morty movie in general, producer behind the series Scott Marder opened up about how one is probably going to happen for the franchise someday. Speaking with Metro UK, "It’d be daunting, I wouldn’t be shocked if there was one that comes down the pipe one day," Marder explained. "I feel like every episode is a movie. I’d like to see what a movie would be, I feel like we pack so much in. It’d have to be pretty epic."

If a Rick and Morty movie does happen, it seems like Adult Swim should shoot Zack Snyder some messages about it! But what do you think? Would you want to see Snyder direct a movie for the series? Who would you want to see direct a Rick and Morty movie instead? Let us know your thoughts in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

