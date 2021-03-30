Rick and Morty Fans are Ready for Season 5's Premiere

Rick and Morty fans are ready for Season 5's big premiere this Summer! Following the end of the final five episodes of Season 4 last Summer, fans have been waiting to see news about the fifth season of the series. Given the long wait times between each new season, and the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, fans were gearing themselves for what could have been a long wait. But thankfully Adult Swim has confirmed that the wait will soon be over as they have announced that Rick and Morty will be returning for Season 5 later this Summer.

Premiering on Sunday, June 20th at 11:00PM EST on Adult Swim, Rick and Morty has also debuted the first real trailer for Season 5 of the series. Stock full of more pop culture and science fiction references, and clues about where the overall narrative can go in the next season, this trailer definitely has fans excited over where the series can go from here as the wait for Season 6 and beyond now begins!

Read on to see what fans are saying about Rick and Morty returning for Season 5 this Summer, and let us know your thoughts! What do you want to see in the new season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!