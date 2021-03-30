Rick and Morty Fans are Ready for Season 5's Premiere
Rick and Morty fans are ready for Season 5's big premiere this Summer! Following the end of the final five episodes of Season 4 last Summer, fans have been waiting to see news about the fifth season of the series. Given the long wait times between each new season, and the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, fans were gearing themselves for what could have been a long wait. But thankfully Adult Swim has confirmed that the wait will soon be over as they have announced that Rick and Morty will be returning for Season 5 later this Summer.
Premiering on Sunday, June 20th at 11:00PM EST on Adult Swim, Rick and Morty has also debuted the first real trailer for Season 5 of the series. Stock full of more pop culture and science fiction references, and clues about where the overall narrative can go in the next season, this trailer definitely has fans excited over where the series can go from here as the wait for Season 6 and beyond now begins!
Read on to see what fans are saying about Rick and Morty returning for Season 5 this Summer, and let us know your thoughts! What do you want to see in the new season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!
Life Has Meaning!
SHUT UP I AM WATCHING RICK AND MORTY SEASON 5 TRAILER MY LIFE HAS NOW MEANING— urworstfuxkingnightmare (@tucansitooo) March 30, 2021
Now Complete.
rick and morty season 5 boyyyyyyy my life is complete.— Glenda Silvana 🐍 (@Bahlerion_) March 30, 2021
Time to Get Schwifty All Over Again!
Rick and Morty Season 5 lookin’ hella schwiftyyyyy 🤤— Draven Potoi (@DravenPotoi) March 30, 2021
It Could've Been So Much Longer!
RICK AND MORTY SEASON 5 ALREADY? I WASNT EXPECTING IT FOR. ANOTHER YEAR— daniel (@petergayparker) March 30, 2021
Sooner is Good...er
Rick and Morty season 5 came in WAAAAY sooner than I expected.— Sony exclusives thief (@thicc_stick_boi) March 30, 2021
It's Going to be a BIG Summer!
Rick and Morty Season 5 premieres on June 20th. This summer might be legit as fuck— Jack Kinsman (@jack_kinsman) March 30, 2021
SO EXCITED
IM SO EXCITED FOR SEASON 5 OF RICK AND MORTY— quëën🪐 (@Queenshorizon) March 30, 2021
Can't Wait!
OH MY GODDDD RICK AND MORTY SEASON 5 LOOKS SO GOOOD AAAAAAAAA I CANT FUCKEN WAIT LADS— ▪ andrew (@mr_unlight_spam) March 30, 2021
It's Been 84 Years...
finally. been waiting for almost a year for rick and morty season 5 to continue.— izaidi sazmy (@plainZaidi) March 30, 2021
Now The Wait Begins for Season 6!
Rick and Morty season 5 coming this summer just means we officially only have 3-5 more years until season 6.— Fay (@SureDude66) March 30, 2021