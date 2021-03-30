Rick and Morty Season 5 Trailer Reveals Premiere Date

It's time to return to one of television's edgiest animated comedies. Rick and Morty has been working behind-the-scenes on its next season for some time now, and all that effort has paid off. After all, the show debuted a new trailer this morning, and it confirms season five of Rick and Morty will make its debut in late June.

As you can see below, the official Twitter for Rick and Morty shared the good news with fans. The team also put out a trailer for season five that features all of our favorite characters together again.

Now you can start asking us about season 6. Rick and Morty returns for season 5 on Sunday, June 20 at 11pm ET/PT on @adultswim pic.twitter.com/qGBCOk36Dn — Rick and Morty (@RickandMorty) March 30, 2021

"Now you can start asking us about season 6. Rick and Morty returns for season 5 on Sunday, June 20 at 11pm ET/PT on Adult Swim," the post reads.

As you can see, this trailer shows Rick traveling through time and space with his entire family much to his chagrin. Morty is going to have to get used to extra travelers on his outings with Rick, and that will only make for more hijinks. After all, things rarely went smoothly with just the two travelers, so things can only get wilder when the whole family jumps on board.

Adult Swim fans are eager to welcome back Rick and Morty, so season five has a lot of expectations upon it. Season four was a success with fans, and its popularity helped Rick and Morty top ratings in the United States. As one of the most popular comedies around, Rick and Morty audiences have come to expect bigger and wilder things from co-created Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon. But if there are any two people in this world who could meet those expectations - well, it is these two.

What do you make of this season's premiere date? Are you hyped for more Rick and Morty?