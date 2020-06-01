Rick and Morty Season Finale Finally Brings Back SPOILER

✖

Rick and Morty's fourth season made its surprise debut last December, and fans didn't expect to see a familiar face make a surprise appearance in the latest episode. When the series made its return earlier this month for the final five episodes of the season, there was really no way for fans to really predict what will happen in any given episode. But as we've seen through these final episodes so far, the "expect the unexpected" mantra has been essentially tossed out entirely as each episode starts out at a more humble premise before devolving into science fiction fueled chaos.

Part of this chaos also means a return to the overarching story when applicable, and the final episode of the season also saw the original Beth make her return to the series. That means, Beth Smith did take Rick's offer to clone her and has been living her life fighting the "new and improved" Galactic Federation.

Then again, maybe she didn't? As it's revealed that the Galactic Federation is after Beth, Rick reveals that the Beth that went out into space perhaps might have been the clone after all. When the Galactic Federation attacks, with Tammy even making her return to the series, Rick goes to save the potential "clone" Beth.

Rick then reveals that he made a clone because the idea of his daughter having space adventures was a fun idea. After the rest of the season went out of its way to ridicule fans for their theories over the story of the series thus far, and even outright said it wasn't going to go the Galactic Federation route in a previous episode.

But the finale also brings back not only the family therapist, Tammy and Phoenix Person, and much more that fans of the series are definitely excited to see. Phoenix Person even has a full on fight with Rick to bring the season to a "climactic end." With the series seemingly returning to the story for the finale, it's certainly going to be a strange way to go out before we have a lengthy wait for the next season of the series. But what did you think of these returns?

What did you think of Rick and Morty's final Season 4 episode? How does it stack up with the finales of seasons past? What is your favorite episode of the season overall? Favorite episode of the series?

