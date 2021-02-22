Rick and Morty Writer Reveals Great News About New Seasons

✖

The new season of Rick and Morty is well underway for Adult Swim, but while we eagerly await any new information about Season 5, it looks like the writers of the hit animated series have their sights set beyond the upcoming episodes. While the new deal with Adult Swim confirmed there would be many more seasons of Rick and Morty to come, we weren't sure how that would affect the writing staff's working habits. And while it's been nearly a year since Season 4 wrapped up, there's plenty more Rick and Morty in the works according to one of the series' staff writers.

We're still waiting for word on Season 5 of Rick and Morty, but in the meantime, it sounds like the writing team has gotten a head start on the future. Here's what writer Alex Rubens had to say on social media:

Am I allowed to say we started writing Rick and Morty Season 7? (If not we didn’t and I’m not) — Alex Rubens (@atrubens) February 20, 2021

The work continues on Rick and Morty, as co-creator Dan Harmon previously hinted that they were well ahead of their work on the upcoming season.

"I think we're working on Season 7 right now, I can't even keep track. I wouldn't know if I were spoiling Season 5 or Season 6," said Harmon. He also dropped a major Space Beth (or is it Clone Beth?) tease, though writer Scott Marder chimed in with a major tease for the future episode.

"There's epic canon in Season 5 coming," Marder stated, "Fans are gonna like get knocked over by the canon we're about to hit them with."

He added, "I'm a huge fan before I even got to be on the show, so to get to write for it, I get to feed my excitement of loving this show before I get to write for it. So you'll feel that in the show. Season 5, all the stuff we're doing is so awesome."

It remains to be seen just when the next season of Rick and Morty will hit Adult Swim. Until then, all this talk about getting ahead doesn't mean much considering the series has suffered from year-plus breaks between seasons. Even if the show comes back in the next couple of months, it will still be more than a year removed since the Season 4 premiere back in 2019.

Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for more news about Rick and Morty Season 5.