Rick and Morty Season 5 Teases Space Beth Fallout in Episode 2 Promo

Rick and Morty's newest Season 5 promo is teasing the fallout of Space Beth's arrival in the next episode! The fan favorite animated series has finally returned to Adult Swim for its much anticipated fifth season, and many fans had been wondering how the shake ups seen in the Season 4 finale would have an impact on the rest of the series. Surprisingly, it turned out to be not much at all as the first episode of Season 5 was a new adventure featuring the core members of the family dealing with a different kind of problem.

While the first episode did not mention Space Beth at all, or gave fans an update on where the probably clone had gone since the end of the fourth season, it seems that the next episode will be dealing with the fallout of it as it teases that Rick had ended up cloning the entire family and placed them around the United States in the event that such a thing could happen again. Check it out below as spotted by @swimpedia on Twitter:

Tune into @adultswim on Sunday, June 27th at 11:00 PM to catch the next brand new episode of #RickandMorty Season 5, " Mortyplicity"! pic.twitter.com/ZDrvKxpbdm — [swimpedia] (@swimpedia) June 21, 2021

Episode 2 of Season 5 is titled "Mortyplicity" and as the riff on Harold Ramis' Multiplicity film suggests, Rick reveals that because the family is hunted so often (such as with Space Beth's arrival in Season 4) he has created "passable" clones of the each of them in order to help hide them from would be assassins. While it's not really a sign that we'll be seeing Space Beth herself will be making an appearance, it's fun to see that the series won't be completely ignoring her inclusion much like many of its huge status quo changes it plays off as gags.

Before the release of the first episode, many of the teases from Rick and Morty's showrunners had involved more canonical based storylines and more of an impact from a character introduction like Space Beth. While this doesn't mean the series is going to shift away from its current episodic format, these small character shifts we see in Rick and the plots resulting from his new decisions are a good way to scratch those itches.

