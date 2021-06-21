Rick and Morty fans loved Season 5's big premiere! When the fourth season of the fan favorite Adult Swim animated series wrapped up its final five episodes last year, fans had prepared themselves for the long wait that had become the norm from the previous seasons. That's all changed with Season 5 as not only did it premiere a year later, but the new season is finally here to air its new episodes during the Summer! Season 5 of the series gets off to a great start with some key introductions, so what have fans been saying?

With the first episode of Season 5 fully introducing Rick's nemesis, Mr. Nimbus, seeing Beth and Jerry going on a sexually adventurous new journey, and Morty cross a new line with his long time crush Jessica, there was quite a lot to like with the debut of the new season of the series. Thankfully, fans of the series had agreed and have been flooding Twitter with their reactions.

Read on to see what Rick and Morty fans are saying about Season 5's big premiere episode