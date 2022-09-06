Rick and Morty Season 6 Promo Teases Summer's Die Hard Episode: Watch

Rick and Morty is now up and running with the highly anticipated sixth season of the series, and the series is teasing Summer having her very own Die Hard with the promo for the next new episode of the season! The Season 6 premiere brought with it some huge reveals about Rick and Morty's overall lore, and notably also dropped some major teases for the future of the series as a whole. But at the same time, fans have been wondering where the season could be going next. It seems like the focus will be shifting to Summer as she headlines the next episode.

With the premiere now out of the way and introducing a very unique status quo for Rick and Morty going forward, all eyes are on Episode 2 to see how it follows that up. Rick and Morty Season 6 Episode 2 is titled "Rick: A Mort Well Lived," and the promo for the episode teases that Summer will be on her own when Blips and Chitz is attacked by a group of terrorists much like in the movie Die Hard (which of course is going to be the central parody this time around). You can check out the promo for Episode 2 below as spotted by @swimpedia on Twitter:

Tune into @adultswim on Sunday, September 11th at 11:00 PM to catch the next brand new episode of Rick and Morty Season 6, "Rick: A Mort Well Lived"! pic.twitter.com/Elr59B2GNF — Swimpedia (@swimpedia) September 5, 2022

Funny enough, this was one of the episodes teased in the main trailer for Rick and Morty's sixth season. Speaking with Inverse ahead of the new season's release, showrunner Scott Marder talked taking on a new Die Hard episode with, "A lot of us are in the same age range, so Die Hard was really in the ether. Even Dan Harmon would tell you that Die Hard wasn't necessarily up on a board or anything. Ironically, we ended up tackling a really complex story for the A-plot of that episode. Harmon was just like, 'What's left over?' We've got a sort of hostage thing. 'Just give me a Die Hard!'"

As for Summer taking the central role in it, Marder explained that series co-creator Dan Harmon wanted to keep it simple, "Yeah, but what's our spin on it? 'Keep it simple,' he said. 'Give me a Die Hard!' Just let me know when we need to take breaks from the A-story. So it started from the simplest place. As it evolved, we started playing around and decided that the main character — Summer — didn't know what it meant to be in a Die Hard. The main focus had really been nurturing that A-story for a while."

