Rick and Morty Team Unpacks Rick Prime's Season 6 Debut

Rick and Morty has officially introduced a major new villain to the series with Season 6's highly anticipated premiere, and the team behind the series has unpacked what Rick Prime's debut in the new season will mean for the series moving forward! Season 5 ended with the promise that the series would be diving further into more of the canonical and lore elements that fans have been wanting to see, and thankfully Season 6's first episode fulfills that promise by picking up right where everything left off. But it was really only the beginning of what we would get to see.

Rick and Morty's Season 6 premiere, "Solaricks," officially introduced Rick Prime to the series as a major new enemy going forward. This Rick has some major ties to both of the titular duo's pasts surprisingly enough, and Rick and Morty series writer Albro Lundy, co-creator Dan Harmon, director Jacob Hair, and showrunner Scott Marder opened up about bringing such a massive new character into the series and how that will change things in a special Inside the Episode segment for the premiere released by Adult Swim. You can check it out below:

"Solaricks" further confirmed Rick C-137's origin story as seen at the end of the fifth season. The only major wrench in this reveal, however, was the fact that it was now revealed that Rick had chosen this particular Morty for a very specific reason. The Morty we know is actually Rick Prime's biological grandson. After failing to catch Rick Prime during his early endeavors, Rick C-137 had come to the (now Cronenberged) universe we see at the beginning of the series and started living with a version of the Smith Family in the hopes that Rick Prime would somehow return.

But as explained by Rick and Morty's staff, Rick Prime is now closer to Rick C-137 than ever as the both of them have been trapped in their respective timelines following Rick resetting portal travelers in the premiere. After chasing him for so long, this major blemish in Rick's history is now going to be a lingering threat that we'll see play out over the course of the newest season and potentially even further beyond much like how Evil Morty used to be.

How do you feel about Rick Prime's introduction to the series? Curious to see what he does in the rest of the season? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!