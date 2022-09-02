Rick and Morty Showrunner Hypes Season 6's Die Hard Episode

Rick And Morty's return is nigh, with Adult Swim's surreal season airing its sixth season's premiere episode this weekend. The creators behind the Cartoon Network success story have gone on record recently that they could see the Smith Family's adventures continue forever, and it seems as though a major installment for this upcoming season will take a swing at John McClane and the Die Hard franchise. Producer Scott Marder took the opportunity to share his thoughts on the upcoming installment which will feature Summer Smith taking on a very different role.

Rick And Morty has had something of a "Die Hard episode" in its past, with the introduction of "Pickle Rick" seeing the mad scientist transforming himself into a pickle and attempting to escape from a building that is crawling with terrorists.

Speaking with the outlet Inverse, the producer for the sixth season of the Adult Swim juggernaut went into detail about the approach to this upcoming episode and how co-creator Dan Harmon helped spearhead the story:

"A lot of us are in the same age range, so Die Hard was really in the ether. Even Dan Harmon would tell you that Die Hard wasn't necessarily up on a board or anything. Ironically, we ended up tackling a really complex story for the A-plot of that episode. Harmon was just like, "What's left over?" We've got a sort of hostage thing. "Just give me a Die Hard!"

The producer of the sixth season of Rick And Morty also added that the episode needed to be "simple" in order to be as effective and fun as possible:

"Yeah, but what's our spin on it? "Keep it simple," he said. "Give me a Die Hard! Just let me know when we need to take breaks from the A-story. So it started from the simplest place. As it evolved, we started playing around and decided that the main character — Summer — didn't know what it meant to be in a Die Hard. The main focus had really been nurturing that A-story for a while."

Via Inverse