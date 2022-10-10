Rick and Morty Sees Rick Finally Fix His Portal Gun

Rick and Morty will be going on break for a while before returning for the final episodes of the sixth season later this Fall, but the newest episode of the series importantly finally made sure to have Rick fix his portal gun! One of the big shake ups to the series following the end of the fifth season was that the portal gun was left inoperable due to Evil Morty using the fluid in the finale, and Rick failing to reset it in the Season 6 premiere. But after that, fans noticed that Rick himself was dragging his feet to fix it.

The lack of a portal gun meant that the episodes since the Season 6 premiere were primarily focused on single location adventures with the Smith Family, and has been exploring new sides of their characters in interesting ways. But as the series gets ready for the final episodes of the sixth season, Rick has gotten the portal gun working again and is back to his usual multiverse traveling self heading into the finale. Now it's just a matter of figuring out why now was the time for Rick to actually fix it.

Rick and Morty's Season 6 episode, "Juricksic Mort" was largely focused on an episodic adventure, but made sure to point out the fact that the season has been exploring new adventures without Rick's multiverse travel. Rick is eventually motivated by spite to get the gun working again because as he explains, he was not motivated to do so before because he has a "process." This "process" was interrupted any time someone asked about the portal gun (which is likely a meta-commentary about fans' refusal to acknowledge the lack of it this season), and took longer to fix it "on purpose."

But as fans saw in the Season 6 premiere, resetting the portal fluid led Rick Prime back to his original universe and thus allowed Rick his first real opportunity to catch his big villain. It's likely something that has been at the back of his mind ever since, but now that it's all fixed, it's likely that Rick Prime has escaped to the rest of the multiverse as well. It's just a matter of seeing how that plays out in the final episodes of the season from here.

How do you feel about Rick finally fixing his portal gun? What do you think it means for Season 6's final episodes?