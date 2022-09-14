Rick and Morty Co-Creator Teases We'll See Rick Differently After Season 6

Rick and Morty started Season 6 with some more reveals about how Rick C-137 became the Rick we know today, and one of the creators behind the series is teasing that we will end up seeing him much differently over the course of the rest of the new episodes of the season! After finally revealing Rick C-137's origin story with the previous season, Season 6 is already diving further into it by showcasing what its reveals could mean for Rick and the rest of the Smith Family. But they won't be the only ones impacted by these reveals as fans are learning all of this as well.

Rick has been known to be quite the cynical lead character as he views the rest of the multiverse around him as disposable, but the looks at the tragic nature of his story so far have started to paint this attitude in a different light. As Rick and Morty series co-creator Justin Roiland noted to Polygon ahead of Season 6's premiere, the creator is hoping that fans will be changed by these reveals even more so as it will start to put a whole new perspective on Rick and his choices moving forward.

"Like, how will that change how the audience thinks of him now that they know the awful sh-t that happened to him is real?" Roiland began. "Does it make him more sympathetic? Well, maybe not. Because he's still going to be the same guy — still going to be a f-cking asshole." As Roiland asserts that Rick will be acting the same, the co-creator also noted that we as fans will begin to look at him even deeper now that we now a little of how he became this standoffish kind of character we see in action now.

"He's learned all this sh-t [where] he put these walls up, because he lost something really dear to him," Roiland explained. "And then he learned it didn't matter. [...] But it's still f-cking dark to carry that. So it'll be interesting to see the fans' reaction more so than the character." It's an interesting development for Rick that will add on to the development we've seen in Season 5 especially, and could end up redefining how we see him from now on.

