Rick and Morty Co-Creator Unpacks Making Rick's Fake-Out Origin a Reality

Rick and Morty has revealed the final missing pieces of Rick's tragic origin story with Season 6 of the series, and one of the creators behind the series has unpacked making Rick's original fake-out version of his origin his true backstory later in the series! Rick's origin story first came into play during Season 3's premiere episode, "The Rickshank Redemption," but Rick had played it off as a joke he made up to throw off the Galactic Federation. This was then confirmed to be his actual past at the end of Season 5 where it was revealed it wasn't a joke at all.

Rick and Morty Season 6 added the final missing pieces of Rick's story as it changed his relationship with Morty forever, and series co-creator Dan Harmon opened up about making that original fake-out story the real version of his origin. Speaking to Polygon about Rick's origin fully explored in Season 6's premiere, Harmon explained that he was happy to see the origin played off as fake before, but because he had liked it, he also didn't want to insert an origin for that reason so early on into the series. But notably, confirmed that this is indeed Rick's origin.

"I was happy [making it appear fake] because I myself felt that that was Rick's backstory and I liked it. But I didn't want to impose it, at that early stage in the show's run," Harmon stated to Polygon. "So having established at the top of season 6 what [if] that is accurate? I would never say to an audience, Or maybe not! I find that a little abusive to fans. I'm pretty comfortable saying that's the truth. That's how it was framed in the show; he showed Morty the truth, that's what it was. And we can't retcon that."

While Harmon jokes about potentially teasing fans about another potential swerve after all these reveals, it does feel good to see that it's truly confirmed as the truth moving forward. As Rick now has to deal with Rick Prime, and Morty fully absorbs knowing everything about Rick's true origin, there's an even more intriguing path for the series heading into the rest of Season 6 and beyond.

via Polygon