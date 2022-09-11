Rick and Morty Co-Creator Teases There's Even More to Rick's Origin Story

Rick and Morty has been detailing Rick's origin story with the latest episodes of the series, and one of the creators behind it all is teasing that there's even more to his origin than we might think! The end of the fifth season finally gave fans a look at Rick's tragic origin story after years of guessing and waiting to see what it could be. This ended up raising even more questions about what it could mean for the future, and the first episode of Season 6 added on to this by revealing even more key pieces of the origin. But it seems like that's not all.

Because while we have been given Rick's origin story told through an implanted flashback, and figured out Rick Prime's connection to it, it has still yet to be played out in full. We have yet to get Rick's full perspective during everything that happened, and that's something that Rick and Morty series co-creator Dan Harmon is teasing more of in the future. We may have seen it, but according to the co-creator, "There's certainly a lot more..."

Speaking with Polygon about Rick and Morty Season 6's additions to Rick's origin story, series co-creator Dan Harmon revealed there are still more layers, "There's so much more to the story," Harmon began. "But I'm very comfortable saying I don't like to be coy, and in instances where we are being ambiguous, we always say we're being ambiguous." Following up on the fact that the original joking version of Rick's origin eventually became the real thing, Harmon teased that all these looks at the origin have yet to give us the full picture.

Notably, Harmon teased that we might actually get to spend some more time actually in the origin story in the future that could add some more clues, "There's certainly a lot more to the story we only visually saw it all unfold." With the series continuing to further flesh out Rick C-137 and his relationship with his current family in each new season of the series, this could end up being one of the many threads we see playing out over the course of many episodes to come.

via Polygon