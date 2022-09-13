Rick and Morty Reveals What Morty Really Wants From Rick

Rick and Morty has been further exploring the nature of the central duo's relationship as it continues to change over the years, and the newest episode of Season 6 has revealed what Morty really wants to hear from Rick! The duo has been through quite a lot together over the last few years, but it wasn't until the end of the fifth season that they reached an even playing field with Morty finally learning some key pieces of Rick's past. Then the start of the sixth season teased that there could be even more of a wedge between the two of them.

It's led to some pretty raw moments between the duo already as they further accept what they mean to one another, but Season 6 Episode 2, "Rick: A Mort Well Lived" shows that this is mostly work done on Morty's side of things. As breaking him into billions of fragments within the game, it's revealed that at his core, there's at least one part of Morty that really just wants to hear that Rick loves and respects him as a person, let alone as his grandson.

It's revealed during the episode that while Morty was playing the Roy game, it had shut down and rebooted with Morty's find end up breaking apart across every single NPC in the virtual world. Rick then spends the episode as Roy himself trying to get all of the Mortys rounded up to free him from the game, but one in particular, Marta, seems to represent the more defiant Morty that we have seen grown more especially in the fifth season of the series as he chose to do things in open defiance of Rick's wishes.

Marta then explains that one thing that would help it all along is for Rick to explain why Morty's so important to him in the first place. Because remember, this is a Morty who not only found out that Rick chose to be with him because he's also Rick Prime's grandson, but this is also a Rick who has come close to letting Morty die various times throughout the series so far. It's here that Marta Morty admits all Morty wants to hear is a simple "I love you," but Rick's hesitation to do so is ultimately what kicks off the main conflict.

It's an interesting character thread to see developed especially after the two broke up for a brief period towards the end of the fifth season, and thus it's something we'll likely see play out in future episodes. But how did you feel about Morty admitting what he really wants from Rick? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!