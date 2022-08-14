Rick and Morty Hypes Space Beth's Season 6 Return

Rick and Morty is getting ready to come back to Adult Swim with its highly anticipated sixth season, and the first full trailer for the new episodes hype the fact that we will get to see Space Beth in action again soon! The end of the fourth season reintroduced the Beth clone that Rick had sent into space, but it was also here that Beth figured out that Rick had no idea which of the two was his real daughter. This had fans wondering if Space Beth would return in the next season, but outside of a brief cameo, this really didn't happen.

The end of the fifth season teased that we would be seeing more serialized threads connecting each of the next wave of episodes, and it seems like one of the results of this is the return of Space Beth in general. Rick and Morty's trailer for Season 6 teases that she will be involved with at least one of the plots, and that's a huge improvement from how the entire ordeal was sidelined in favor of a joke in the fifth season. Now it just remains to be seen how Space Beth is brought back into the series fold. Check out the trailer below:

Part of what had excited fans about Rick and Morty's final Season 5 episodes was the fact that they were all closely related to one another. The penultimate episode's events led directly into the finale, and while the trailer also teases more episodic adventures, the return of characters like Space Beth opens the door for more of these connecting threads. This could be a sign that we'll see even more characters from the past making their comeback, or at the very least, teases that Rick still will need to deal with the consequences of the Beth fallout at last.

It won't be too much longer now as Rick and Morty Season 6 premieres on Adult Swim on Sunday, September 4th at 11:00 p.m. ET/PT. As for what to expect from the new season, Adult Swim teases Season 6 as such, "It's season six and Rick and Morty are back! Pick up where we left them, worse for wear and down on their luck. Will they manage to bounce back for more adventures? Or will they get swept up in an ocean of piss! Who knows?! Piss! Family! Intrigue! A bunch of dinosaurs! More piss! Another can't miss season of your favorite show."

How do you feel about Space Beth coming back in Rick and Morty Season 6? What are you hoping to see from her return to the series? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!