Rick and Morty Season 6 Teases Rick's New Ship

Rick and Morty has given fans the fullest look at the upcoming Season 6 yet, and surprisingly the trailer for the new episodes teases that Rick will be either making some major upgrades to his ship or getting a new one entirely. The fifth season ended with the promise that there could be some huge status quo shake ups in the future as it changed the way the series defines its multiverse. Fans had been wondering whether this meant more of a connecting thread between episodes, and it seems like some of those changes will be felt right off the bat.

Rick Sanchez's ship is pretty much its own character in the series as its low rent aesthetic stands out from the rest of the series' multiverse (while hiding a full AI and technological weapons within). But it seems like it will be getting replaced entirely through Season 6's episodes. While we see the classic version of Rick's ship early on in the first full trailer for Rick and Morty Season 6, there's a brand new and seemingly much more advanced version of this ship that dominates the rest of the footage. You can see it in action below:

Unfortunately it's unclear at this point whether or not this new ship will be a complete departure from the previous one (with a new intelligence possibly in tow), but the changes to the ship make sense. Rick and Morty's Season 5 finale had teased that Rick's previous Central Finite Curve version of the multiverse had been destroyed so Evil Morty could escape from its borders, and a new ship would be Rick's way of combating what other threats are out in the multiverse. Given some of those we potentially see in the trailer, upgrading his ship is a major move.

It's also a huge visual change for the series as it replaces Rick's classic vehicle that we had seen over the previous five seasons so far. This could be our first indication that Season 6 is going to be bigger and better than what has come before, and certainly would line up with some of the promises those behind the series have been noting for what's coming our way in these episodes. But what do you think or Rick's new ship so far? What do you think causes Rick to get a new ship in the first place? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!