Rick and Morty Season 6 Trailer Released: Watch

Rick and Morty is eyeing a big comeback this year, and the hit comedy promises to bring things back to basics when it returns. After all, the show's creators have been hard at work on season six for some time now, and Adult Swim has confirmed these new episodes will go live in the fall. And now, we have been given the first trailer for Rick and Morty season six ahead of its release.

As you can see above, season six has given fans a peek at what it has in store with its first trailer. The Sanchez-Smith gang is back in business here even if some parts of the family wish they were far away from the action. After all, Morty is used to undertaking adventures with Rick, but the same cannot be said for those like Summer. But as season six rolls out, the entire Smith family will discover what exactly Morty has dealt with these past several seasons.

Currently, Rick and Morty season six is slated to go live on September 4th in the United States on Adult Swim. If you are not caught up with the series, you can catch up on the animated hit thanks to HBO Max. The streaming service has added seasons one through five to its catalog, so it has never been easier to binge Rick and Morty.

This big trailer release is certainly welcome by fans, and its drop comes not long after Adult Swim Festival hit up fans stateside. The annual event brought out a number of musical acts the other week that performed between panels. It was there Adult Swim gave updates on original titles from Metalocalypse to Smiling Friends. Of course, Rick and Morty took the main stage at the festival, and its team promised a first look at season six was coming. Clearly, the crew has made good on that promise, and fans can look forward to even more Rick and Morty this fall!

What do you think about this first look at Rick and Morty season six? Are you excited to check out the show's next episodes?