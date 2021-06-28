Rick and Morty Fans are Excited Over Space Beth's Season 5 Return

Rick and Morty fans are excited over Space Beth's return in Season 5's newest episode! The much anticipated fifth season of the Adult Swim animated series is now well underway, and one of the biggest questions fans had following the premiere episode is where Beth's Clone, dubbed as "Space Beth" by the show and fans, was following the end of the fourth season. That finale teased there would be a huge shake up to the central family dynamic, but had not been addressed until the second episode. In fact, it's addressed in a pretty hilarious way.

Episode 2 of the fifth season, "Mortyplicity," reveals that after Space Beth's arrival Rick had created a number of decoy families to keep other would be killers off his back. The rug is soon pulled out, however, when it's also revealed that this Rick was also a decoy who had been created by a decoy. This cascaded into a slew of Smith decoy families killing one another until they were all destroyed.

At the end of the episode, we get to see the "real" Smith family as Rick nonchalantly explains that they had actually been off planet on a "big long road trip adventure through space" where they actually ran into Space Beth. Space Beth then hilariously goes meta and says "let's not overdo it," and this implies that while this is a confirmation that she's still around, she probably won't be seen much in future episodes.

This return was definitely enough to get fans excited for how Rick and Morty's central canon is now being cemented into place, but what do you think? How did you feel about Space Beth's return in Rick and Morty's newest episode? Do you want to see her play a bigger role in the future? Read on to see what fans are saying about her return, and let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!