Rick and Morty Season 7 Clip Unlocks Jerry's New Fear: Watch

If there is one thing Rick and Morty has taught us, it is that anything can happen. When you live with the show's stars, well – you might as well learn to expect the most unexpected. This truth has already been driven home in Rick and Morty season seven, and now a new clip that gone live that teaches this lesson to Jerry the hard way.

As you can see below, the new clip was released by Adult Swim ahead of Rick and Morty's Sunday release. Today will mark the launch of season seven episode six, and "Rickfending Your Mort" is going to put Jerry in a tough spot. After all, the new clip shows Morty's dad unlocking a new fear, and it comes to pass after a careless biohazard situation.

New fear unlocked. New Rick and Morty tonight at 11 #rickandmorty pic.twitter.com/dFYuaYX9J7 — Rick and Morty (@RickandMorty) November 19, 2023

The whole thing begins when Rick appears in the middle of a laboratory cleaning. The scientist is going through all the knick knacks he and Morty have collected on their various travels. When Rick throws out a diamond, Jerry is left stunned by the choice and makes a move to take it from the trash. However, Jerry's rummaging leaves him with zero diamonds and a ton of used needles poking through his hand.

Of course, these needles contain all kinds of wild chemicals, and this is where Jerry's unlocked fear comes in. The clip shows Jerry at the toilet after being pricked, and well – it turns out the chemicals made his urine horribly acidic. It is strong enough that it burns through the bathroom, so you can just imagine the kind of pain Jerry is in while going number one.

If you want to see how Rick and Morty plays out this fear, season seven will continue with a new episode tonight on Adult Swim. As for the rest of the series, you can binge Rick and Morty over on Max right now.

